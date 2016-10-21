My Mod: Katrina Gillies Rasmussen is thrilled with her first Mod Film fans to be given refund » MP fights to get visa restored THE MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, Ian Blackford, has called for the re-introduction of the post-study work visa in Scotland.

The SNP party conference endorsed the motion to attract international students and enable people to remain in the Highlands, contributing to the Scottish economy.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: ‘I think it’s ridiculous a pilot post-study work visa has been rolled out in a few universities in England when here in Scotland there is cross-party support for such a scheme.

‘It’s time Scotland had a post-study work visa so we can attract international students.’

Calls for the motion came after Mr Blackford’s ‘tireless efforts’ in pursuing the case of the Brain family who, after the threat of deportation when wife Kathryn’s post-study work visa was retrospectively cancelled, successfully won their fight to remain and work in Scotland.

Giving an emotional speech at the party conference last week, Gregg Brain said the family are ‘where they belong’.

‘I cannot say in a couple of minutes just how important a post study work visa is to us.’

The family spent around £150,000 to come to Scotland, where wife Kathryn studied for her degree. They were granted permission to stay by the UK government after Kathryn secured a job as a curator with MacDonald Hotels.

‘We have a 12-month visa and that means we are going to be doing this again about this time next year. It should be more straightforward, but there will be a cost of about £6,000 for immigration and the Home Office, the legal fees in setting this up and that’s in addition to feeding ourselves and paying off the debts we owe. Had the post study work visa been in place as was promised to us, we wouldn’t have had the lost incomeand the debt. We would have continued to pay taxes, continued to contribute to society and continue to do the volunteering we have been scared to do while the Home Office was watching us.

