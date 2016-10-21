MP urges use of smart meters

Isles MP Angus MacNeil is encouraging his constituents to find out about the benefits of having a smart meter installed in their home.

Mr MacNeil heard more about the new technology at a parliamentary event this week with Smart Energy GB, the voice of the smart meter roll-out.

With more than four million smart meters already installed across Great Britain, Mr MacNeil is looking forward to seeing this new technology in more and more homes across Na h-Eileanan and Iar. Those who have upgraded are already feeling the benefits.

Nearly eight in 10 (79 per cent) of the people who already have smart meters would recommend them to others, and a similar proportion (80 per cent) are taking steps to reduce their energy use.

Smart meters will bring everyone in Na h-Eileanan and Iar accurate bills at no additional cost. They show exactly how much gas and electricity is used in pounds and pence and in near real time.

Consumers know exactly how much the next bill will be, and can make informed choices about their energy use. Finally, the out-dated system of manual meter readings and estimation will come to an end.

Mr MacNeil said: ‘Smart meters will give us all much more control of what we spend on gas and electricity, and finally put an end to estimated bills.

‘I was delighted to see first-hand how smart meters will benefit my constituents. I encourage everyone to visit Smart Energy GB’s website or visit their local Post Office branch to pick up a leaflet to find out more about smart meters.’

To find out more, visit www.smartenergygb.org/get-yours.