MP fights to get visa restored Police road campaign nets 70 offenders » Film fans to be given refund CINEMA goers are being offered a full refund from the Nevis Centre after a Saturday screening was cancelled following a projection failure.

Bridget Jones’ Baby was set to hit the screen of the Fort William centre last Saturday, when it had to be called off.

Nevis Centre assistant manager Danny Conlon said: ‘We do a pre-run of the films and we were having problems with it then. We didn’t want the projector to fail half way through the film because people would have been even more disappointed.’

Mr Conlon continued: 'We hope to arrange a date for a free showing of Bridget Jones' Baby for people who had tickets to see it.'

