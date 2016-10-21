Argyll councillor Breslin feels ‘vindicated’ in ‘landmark case’ » Residents refuse to stay silent over bins LUING’S rubbish bins were left overflowing with rubbish for up to a month due to a broken down bin lorry, and islanders fear this is a taste of what’s to come when refuse collections move from every fortnight to every three weeks.

‘We have been having a torrid time,’ reported Luing community councillor Nicky Archibald last week.

‘We have not had a collection for ages, for four weeks now. I think [Argyll and Bute Council] has gone down to two lorries and they keep breaking down. We all have bags and bags overflowing.

‘Rubbish hanging around for four plus weeks is not good. Some people are saying it’s a health hazard. I have never seen it this bad. The council had 30 calls from Luing in one day. It is giving us a taste of what’s to come.’

In a bid to save money for services, Argyll and Bute Council will move to collecting general refuse bins every three weeks from November 28 from outside homes in Oban and Lorn, Lismore, Tiree, Coll and Colonsay, and from October 31 in Mid Argyll. The council’s three weekly general waste collection started in Kintyre and on Mull, Islay, Jura and Bute on October 3. Blue bins for recycling waste will continue to be collected every fortnight. Luing’s last refuse collection came on Monday September 12, but, Ms Archibald said, ‘they missed Monday September 26 to collect the refuse.

‘On Saturday October 1 we thought they were coming to collect the refuse, but they collected the recycling bins instead, which were due to be collected on the Monday (October 3) anyway. Here we are now two weeks on and we still have not had our bins collected.’

The Oban Times understands Argyll and Bute Council did manage to collect the island’s refuse on Thursday last week, but Ms Archibald fears the sight of overflowing rubbish will become more common when refuse bins are collected every three weeks instead of every fortnight.

‘The bins are not big enough for three weeks,’ she said. ‘We put everything into recycling we can and we still find it difficult. There is no way we can accommodate the rubbish over three weeks. We just have to have a missed week, due to a broken down lorry or because the lorry can’t get over on the ferry, and we are into four weeks, which is untenable. You have one missed week and it throws the whole thing off.

‘If I cannot get all the rubbish into the bins, will they collect these bins? The feeling is that this will result in more fly-tipping, which will take up more resources. There is no glass collection on Luing – if people cannot get to the mainland, glass goes into the bins. The practical impact has not been thought through.

‘People are feeling we are seeing a reduced service and not a reduction in what we are paying. It’s just creeping up – it started one week, then two, now three. There is a chance it will be made a four-week collection.’

Ms Archibald continued, saing that at the last Luing Community Council meeting: ‘one of the councillors said we were going to three weeks, and maybe four in the future.’

However, Argyll and Bute Council told The Oban Times it had ‘no plans’ to have refuse collections every four weeks.

Another Luing resident contacted The Oban Times to say: ‘At a recent community council meeting residents were told that [Argyll and Bute] council has one new lorry and one old one that keeps on breaking down. No-one from Argyll and Bute gets in touch to tell us about delays, which have been occurring with increasing frequency.

‘Switching to a three week cycle for green bins is all well and good if it encourages more recycling, but can they deliver a regular service?

'If not, next summer will be fun for residents, holiday home owners and visitors as bins overflow with smelly and rotting rubbish.'

