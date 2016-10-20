Skatepark plan for Oban front Come to the Mòd to hear language of the Gaels » Isles MP in superfast broadband talks ISLES MP Angus MacNeil met with the UK minister for digital and culture, Matt Hancock MP, on Monday to discuss bringing super fast broadband to every home in the islands.

More than 50 per cent of homes and businesses in Na h-Eileanan an an Iar should have high speed broadband by the end of next year, he was told by the minister, however Mr MacNeil stressed to him the need for solutions for the hardest to reach communities.

Mr MacNeil said: ‘Of course the aspiration is for 100 per cent of homes and businesses to have superfast broadband and that is something which I will continue to push for. However, in the meantime, it was helpful to get some clarity from the minister on the way to make this a reality.

‘The UK Government are talking about a Universal Service Obligation for 10mpbs broadband which sounds good, however I have some concerns that the threshold set for this could mean that many households – where the cost of installing that service is higher than the set rate – could incur additional charges.

‘The minister said he would be asking BT to explain in more detail how they expect to reach more communities and I will ask for that information to be shared with me.

‘He said the level of premises in the islands receiving super fast broadband was 30 per cent but will rise to 51 per cent by the end of next year.

‘Broadband is a reserved matter and is the responsibility of the UK Government, so I will continue to pursue this at the highest possible level.’

Any constituent who wishes to contact Mr MacNeil on this matter can call his office on 01851 702272 or email angus.macneil.mp@parliament.uk

