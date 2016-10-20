Pupils prepare for harvest celebrations » Hundreds rush for Fort Con tickets The 57th Parallel is a Highland-based events company that puts on events all over the UK but, according to events director and 57th representative Ben Belton, the firm had taken a ‘punt’ putting on a large-scale event like this exclusively in Fort William. ‘We gave Fort William total control of their own pop culture event and it’s paying off for the town and everyone who will be attending on the day.’

Fort Con, AKA: The Fort William Comic Con and Expo, is a star-studded event with special guests you can meet on the day, including Norman Lovett, Ian McNeice, William Hope, Virginia Hey and many more. The event is also home to Trader’s Glen, an exhibition of more than 80 traders, artists and exhibitors from all over the country.

There will be live music with Newcastle’s The Monster Ceilidh Band, photo opportunities with

a life size Hulk, Captain America’s Chopper, cosplay competitions, panel discussions with comic book artists and guests.

Ben says: ‘The atmosphere is going to be electric. Hundreds of people are expected to turn up in full cosplay so it looks like the town might be overrun with superheroes and costumed madness on October 22.

‘And that’s just what we want because there have been too many people in this town who have said there is nothing to do in Fort William but do nothing about it. We’ve built Fort Con in just over six months with the passion of just a few individuals and we didn’t need aid from the council or charitable status to do it.

‘This is what can happen when people come together when we have a commitment to walk instead of talk.

This event is a result of the passion of a community within the Highlands that wanted to see something different come to Fort William and they’ve got it.’

If you do not yet have your tickets for Fort Con, then you better hurry as allocations are selling fast. Tickets are available on the website at www.fortcon.co.uk and limited allocations have now been made available at Highlands Entertainment in Fort William High Street.

Ben continued: ‘The event cannot guarantee that tickets will be available on the day as this is a pre-sell event. We hope there will be but it’s best to pre-book as we don’t want anyone to miss out.’

It doesn’t stop at Fort Con for the 57th Parallel in the local area. The company has just set up a gaming club, has a film club on the way and is in the final stages of setting up a film production company based in Fort William. This production company will initially handle a collaborative ‘found footage’ film shot in the Highlands so keep an eye out at Fort Con for more information regarding this.

