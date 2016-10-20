«  
  »

Come to the Mòd to hear language of the Gaels

on October 20th, 2016

screen-shot-2016-10-19-at-09-15-32See the news, results and photos from the first days of the Royal National Mod at Stornoway in the  October 20, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

Oban Times Top News Stories   ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts