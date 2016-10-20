Skye Camanachd throw themselves a premiership lifeline Drivers in uproar over new supermarket car park rules » Call for ferry access to improve QUESTIONS have been raised in parliament about disabled access on ferries by Donald Cameron, regional MSP for the Highlands and Islands.

Last Thursday Mr Cameron asked the Scottish Government in the chamber about the challenging ferry access for disabled people and whether there were plans for improvement.

In Argyll and Bute, ferries provide important connections for many people living and working in the area, but for people in the area living with a disability, access to the ferries can be physically and mentally daunting.

Mr Cameron recently met with staff from ENABLE Scotland and the Advisory Group (ACE), comprising adults with learning disabilities, in Dunoon. He heard first-hand about their serious concerns regarding ferry access and the challenges this presents.

Mr Cameron, said: ‘Narrow gangways, uneven floor surfaces, steps and doorways can all present challenging barriers to people with disabilities or restricted mobility, limiting access. Action is needed now to make improvements to ferries and harbours for those with disabilities.

‘Independence and mobility are important aspects for people living with disabilities of all kinds and they should not be compromised on any public transport, least of all on ferries which are such an important part of travel in Argyll and Bute.

