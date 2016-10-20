MSP calls for action on teacher recruitment

‘More must be done to help schools across Highlands and Islands facing challenges over teacher recruitment and retention,’ a Highland MSP has said.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes made the remark after residents on the Isle of Muck, with a population of around 40, took to social media to find a new head teacher for their school after an initial job advert proved fruitless.

Speaking at the SNP party conference, as she welcomed a resolution on rural schools, Ms Forbes said: ‘I’m really pleased that the conference has chosen to recognise the unique challenges, and opportunities, of education in rural Scotland.

‘As a Highland MSP, I know all too well that we cannot roll out the same strategies and models across Scotland because what works in the centre of Glasgow will probably not work on the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

‘In particular, we’ve got a challenge with recruitment and retention and I hope that this motion will go somewhat towards looking at solutions.’