Argyll councillor Breslin feels ‘vindicated’ in ‘landmark case’

DUNOON councillor Michael Breslin has been cleared of five of six charges of breaching the councillors’ code of conduct.

A hearing of the Standards Commission for Scotland, which is responsible for ensuring integrity in public life, cleared Mr Breslin on the grounds he was entitled to make robust comments to council officials under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

However, the panel did censure the independent Argyll and Bute councillor for one breach, for failing to treat a council officer with respect. Councillor Breslin, it said, had breached the code in ‘in respect of an email he sent to the council’s head of governance [Charles Reppke] on December 29, 2014.

‘Councillor Breslin chose to circulate the email to a number of individuals, which resulted in the email being published on the ForArgyll website before the head of governance had the opportunity to reply.

‘Publication on this website resulted in highly critical comments being directed at the head of governance. This demonstrated a lack of courtesy and respect to the officer.

‘The hearing panel considered that, by his actions, Councillor Breslin had undermined mutual trust and respect between himself and a senior officer of the council.’

Delivering the decision, panel chairman Ian Gordon said: ‘To help ensure public confidence in local government, the Standards Commission reminds every councillor about the importance of mutual trust and respect in their relations with council officers.’

Denying he leaked the email, Mr Breslin told The Oban Times: ‘It is a vindication, and it is an affirmation that a councillor can challenge officials on issues that affect their constituents. This is a landmark case. I will wait for a written judgement and consider an appeal.’

The commission’s full written decision will be published on its website in a fortnight. More in next week’s Oban Times.