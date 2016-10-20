Pupils prepare for harvest celebrations

CHILDREN across Lochaber had a busy time preparing for harvest, taking part in many activities at their schools.

Inverlochy Primary School held an open morning when pupils enjoyed arts and crafts with their parents while little ones from Banavie Nursery worked together with pupils up to primary seven for their Harvest Festival.

Spean Bridge Primary School held its themed assembly on October 6.

The pupils brought in donations of fruit, vegetables, fresh, tinned and packaged goods and filled 49 boxes which were distributed to senior members of the local community.

Kate MacGillivary, associate head teacher at Spean Bridge and Roy Bridge primary schools said: ‘Huge thank you to all the parents and pupils for the donations, the parents who helped to pack the boxes and the pupil council which delivered them.

‘Many thank you cards and responses have already been received.’