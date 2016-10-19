«  
  »

Plan unveiled to convert former school

on October 19th, 2016
Councillors Brian Murphy, left, and Thomas MacLennan on the site of the new council offices in Fort William. Picture: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Councillors Brian Murphy, left, and Thomas MacLennan on the site of the new council offices in Fort William. Picture: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

THE Highland Council has revealed new plans for the site of the former Fort William Primary School.

Planning permission is being sought to convert the old school into an archive and search room, records store, meeting room and offices for a public sector partner.
Fort William councillors Thomas MacLennan and Brain Murphy visited the site this morning (Wednesday) ahead of the Lochaber Committee meeting.

The project is set to cost £1.5 million with some funding being provided by an external partner.

The B-listed building became vacant in 2015 after primary school pupils transferred to the new Lundavra school at Upper Achintore.

The council will be providing a report to the Planning, Development and Infrastructure Committee on November 2, presenting a case for the conversion and to seek funding needed for the redevelopment.

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts