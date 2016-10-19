One MP planned for Argyll, Bute and Lochaber

ARGYLL, Bute and Lochaber are to be joined into a single constituency in Westminster, according to new boundary changes proposed today.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland has published its initial proposals for a new map of UK parliamentary constituencies in Scotland. Part of its 2018 review, the publication marks the start of a 12-week public consultation on the proposals, running until Wednesday January 11, 2017.

The UK Parliament has decided to reduce the number of constituencies from 650 to 600. In Scotland this means that 59 constituencies will be reduced to 53. Two of these 53, Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Western Isles) and Orkney and Shetland, will not be subject to change.

As set out in legislation, each of the remaining 51 constituencies must not exceed the maximum permitted area of 13,000 square kilometres, and must be within five per cent of the UK electoral quota of 74,769.2.

According to the changes, Argyll and Bute, Highland and Moray council areas will contain four constituencies, instead of five. The SNP MP Brendan O’Hara’s Argyll and Bute constituency boundary will spread north past Fort William and Mallaig to form a larger Argyll, Bute and Lochaber constituency.

His fellow SNP MP Ian Blackford’s Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency will then be squeezed in its south and north, but it expands further east across the Great Glen to Inverness, forming the new constituency of Inverness and Skye.

This then absorbs the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey constituency represented by another SNP MP, Drew Hendry, who must now compete with his colleague, the Moray MP and Westminster’s SNP group leader Angus Robertson, for the new Moray and Nairn constituency – which will have the most electors in Scotland at 78,477.

At the top of mainland Scotland, SNP MP Paul Monaghan’s Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency has spread south over Apple Cross and the Black Isle to create a new Highland North constituency, the largest proposed at 12,985 square kilometres.

Lord Matthews, deputy chair of the Boundary Commission for Scotland, said: ‘New rules mean that the number of constituencies in Scotland will reduce from 59 to 53, and each mainland constituency must have broadly the same number of electors. We have set out proposals today which do that and are, we believe, a good implementation of the rules set by Parliament.

‘Today is the start of a process, and we now want to hear the views of the public. We will reflect on responses to the consultation and makes changes if needed where the legislation allows us to do so. We will be running a number of public events across the country in the coming weeks and hope that voters will make their views heard.’

The consultation will run until January 11, 2017. Members of the public and interested parties can get further information and submit views on the commission’s interactive portal at www.bcs2018.org.uk. A number of public events will also be held around the country: Glasgow on November 24 and Inverness on December 5.