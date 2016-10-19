Nevis Centre funding to be slashed

FUNDING for a ‘vital Fort William community resource’ is to be cut by more than £30,000.

It has been reported that the Nevis Centre, which currently receives £165,803, will see around a 19 per cent cut in funding for the 2017-18 financial year, receiving £134,715.

Conditions are set to worsen in 2018/2019, with further cuts taking the centre’s funding to £91,192 – about a 45 per cent cut from what it receives currently.

The recommended cuts are due to be discussed at the next meeting of the Highland Council’s Education, Children and Adult Services committee next Wednesday October 26.

Read the full story and reaction in next week’s The Oban Times