Residents warned about fuel thefts

POLICE in Lochaber and Argyll are reminding local farms, commercial premises and householders who have heating oil at their properties to remain vigilant following a report of fuel theft in the local area. People with tanks in secluded areas or under the cover of trees are more susceptible to oil theft. Police Scotland are asking members of the public to take the following precautions: Check the level of fuel in your tank regularly so you are sure none has gone missing and you always know how much fuel you have.

Most tanks can be locked at the inspection cover. Make sure your filler cap is lockable. There are lockable filler caps available that can be retro fitted to oil tanks.

Fit a gate valve security shroud. This prevents the gate valve on the supply pipe to the house from being used to empty the tank.

Install security lights that come on when there is movement in the garden.

Consider having a simple alarm system fitted. An inexpensive infra-red model will alert you if there is an intruder on your property and deter a thief.

If there is a tanker lorry or a suspicious vehicle in the area spend a few moments thinking about what they are doing. Listen for the sound of an electric pump coming from the vehicle as this is how thieves siphon fuel from the tank.

If your tank is in a remote area, consider having it moved to a more visible spot. Do not try to conceal it with a fence or panels. This could be illegal and cause a fire hazard.

