Gaelic schools share £700,000 bonanza

Additional funding to improve facilities at Glasgow’s two Gaelic schools has been announced by Education Secretary John Swinney.

Glendale Gaelic School and Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu will use the extra £700,000 to improve the learning environment for young people studying core subjects such as physical education, STEM and ICT.

The money will also be spent on upgrading school facilities helping to tackle an increase in demand for places.

Since the introduction of the Gaelic Schools Capital Fund in 2008 the number of young people in Gaelic-medium education has increased nationally by 32 per cent.

Mr Swinney said: ‘It is extremely welcome news that the number of young people in Gaelic-medium education is rising. Gaelic is an integral part of Scotland’s heritage and we recognise the strong cultural, economic and social value the language brings to our entire nation.

‘That is why this government remains committed to increasing the use and visibility of the language to ensure its sustainable long-term future.’