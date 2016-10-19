«  
Eabhal’s Coll concert cancelled

on October 19th, 2016

EABHAL’S concert tonight in An Cridhe on Coll has been cancelled, due to the band’s vehicle breaking down on the way to the ferry.

Uist quartet Eabhal, who take their name from the iconic North Island hill (pronounced Aval), were due to play traditional music from Scotland, Ireland, Asturias and further afield, alongside self-penned tunes and Gaelic songs, in Arinagour at 8pm on Wednesday October 19.

But early this morning their vehicle broke down near Crianlarich, meaning they missed the ferry from Oban. Organisers are hoping to rearrange a new concert date with the band, composed of Megan MacDonald on accordion, Nicky Kirk on guitar, Jamie MacDonald playing fiddle and Gàidhlig song, and Hamish Hepburn on bagpipes, flute and whistles.

