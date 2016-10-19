New chief for Crofting Commission

THE Crofting Commission has announced the appointment of Bill Barron as its interim chief executive.

Bill Barron will be joining the commission on an interim basis from October 24 and will lead the organisation until a permanent appointment is made. Bill takes on the role following the departure of its previous chief executive, Catriona Maclean, to take up a position with the Scottish Government.

Bill will be moving from his position as head of the Scottish Government’s Housing Support and Homelessness Unit. Bill has worked within the Scottish Government for more than 18 years and has a wealth of experience in change management and delivery, policy development and finance.

Bill said: ‘I am looking forward to working with everyone at the Crofting Commission and our partners, to ensure that the commission remains focused on giving a good service to crofters, promoting and protecting the interests of crofting, and providing effective regulation.’