Gaelic broadcaster to give talks on marine life

A GAELIC broadcaster is scheduled to visit two schools on Mull next week for a two-day event called Marine Mammals and the Gaelic Heritage.

Ruairidh MacIlleathain will visit Salen Primary Gaelic Unit and Tobermory High School on October 26 and 27, where ‘fun, interactive workshops will be delivered in Gaelic’.

The event is being organised by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, which will be putting on two additional workshops for the community.

A Gaelic workshop, for both speakers and learners, will take place on Wednesday October 26 and will provide an opportunity for Gaelic speakers in the community to come together. This will take place from 1pm until 3pm and will cost £5.

A class delivered in English will then take place the following day, Thursday, which will introduce Gaelic and the language’s ties to marine mammals and mythical sea creatures. this class will start 6.45pm and doesn’t have a set price, but rather a suggested donation of £5.

Both events will take place in the recently refurbished Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust centre in Tobermory.

For more information, or to book a place, call 01688 302620.