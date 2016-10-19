Films will help youngsters learn Gaelic

A SERIES of films to help teach Gaelic to children learning it in primary school, outwith Gaelic-medium education, has been launched.

The films star, and were made by, senior school pupils who have come through Gaelic-medium education and are now passing on their language skills to youngsters who are just beginning to learn it.

The films are four minutes long, with drama scripts written by Morag Stewart and melodies set by popular Lewis singer-songwriter Willie Campbell.

The films were streamed throughout yesterday at the Royal National Mod showcase in the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway, with the fifth- and sixth-year pupils from the school who were involved in filming for the series at the An Tosgan studios.

Made with the support of media professionals form part of the Go! Gaelic programme, an online resource developed by Gaelic educational organisation Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig, the films can be seen at www.go-gaelic.scot.

Donald MacRitchie, head of projects at Stòrlann, said: ‘It’s extremely rewarding to witness current pupils, who have come through Gaelic-medium, passing on their skills to new or future Gaelic speakers.

‘It is a positive demonstration that the investment made towards raising the numbers of Gaelic speakers is coming to fruition.’