Decision looms for Glenshellach houses

APPLICATIONS for two Oban housing developments in Glenshellach are due to be decided by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee in Kilmory Castle today (Wednesday).

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) plans to build 24 affordable flats, in two three-storey blocks of 12, in its final phase of a development west of Catalina Avenue.

The application attracted no letters of support and 54 objections, citing the site’s overdevelopment, and the ‘inappropriate’ scale this ‘pair of sentry boxes’ high above other houses. So far 78 dwellings have been granted permission, bringing the total to 102 – above the 90 units allocated in the Local Development Plan (LDP).

ACHA has also applied to build 12 more houses by Hayfield, beside its four flats and 13 houses there, with six more units expected in a future application. The plan received no letters of support and 43 objections mostly from local addresses, arguing the extra 18 dwellings would exceed the allocation set out in the LDP.

Council officers have recommended councillors grant planning permission for both applications, subject to a discretionary local hearing.