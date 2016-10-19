Surf’s up for the Tiree Wave Classic

The Tiree Wave Classic is the longest running professional windsurfing event in the world and it’s on right now.

It was founded in 1986 and has run to the present day. It showcases the best of the UK’s windsurfing talent across a number of fleets ranging from juniors to world cup professional windsurfers.

For spectators, the Tiree Wave Classic provides an amazing opportunity to immerse into surf culture for the week. Surfing, windsurfing and paddle boarding are all available to try, along with a range of other sports and an event village.

There are multiple events and nightlife functions on during the week making the classic a great option for everyone.

For more information, go to http://tireewaveclassic.co.uk.

To view video from the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/tireewaveclassic/videos/1807458232832447/