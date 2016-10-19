McCaig’s Tower to be lit up for charity

OBAN’S iconic McCaig’s Tower will once again be illuminated tomorrow (Thursday) on behalf of the British Polio Fellowship.

The lighting up is part of the charity’s events marking Post Polio Syndrome (PPS) Day 2016. Intended to raise awareness of PPS, the charity will illuminate the Argyll and Bute landmark in its signature green colour.

With its prominent situation overlooking Oban, McCaig’s Tower has an imposing presence and is one of the best known landmarks in the region. The British Polio Fellowship is now looking to take advantage of the prominence of the tower to help draw attention to PPS, a condition just seven per cent of the British public have heard of.

McCaig’s Tower will join a number of other iconic British structures taking part, including Belfast Castle, Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge and Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower

To find out more about the British Polio Fellowship and to learn about the late effects of Polio and Post Polio Syndrome, visit the charity’s website at www.britishpolio.org.uk.