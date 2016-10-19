«  
  »

McCaig’s Tower to be lit up for charity

on October 19th, 2016

mccaigs-tower-dreamstime_xl_946605

OBAN’S iconic McCaig’s Tower will once again be illuminated tomorrow (Thursday) on behalf of the British Polio Fellowship.

The lighting up is part of the charity’s events marking Post Polio Syndrome (PPS) Day 2016. Intended to raise awareness of PPS, the charity will illuminate the Argyll and Bute landmark in its signature green colour.

With its prominent situation overlooking Oban, McCaig’s Tower has an imposing presence and is one of the best known landmarks in the region. The British Polio Fellowship is now looking to take advantage of the prominence of the tower to help draw attention to PPS, a condition just seven per cent of the British public have heard of.

McCaig’s Tower will join a number of other iconic British structures taking part, including Belfast Castle, Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge and Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower

To find out more about the British Polio Fellowship and to learn about the late effects of Polio and Post Polio Syndrome, visit the charity’s website at www.britishpolio.org.uk.

Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts