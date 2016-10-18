 
Harvest fun takes place in Lochaber

Banavie children from nursery to p7 at this years Harvest festival. Kids with medals participated in recent triathlons and basketball competitions - Abrightside Photopgraphy

Children doing crafts with parents help, 0307 kids are making Anderson shelters for their ww2 topic - Abrightside Photopgraphy

49 boxes from Spean Bridge school were distributed to the senior members of the local community

CHILDREN across Lochaber have been preparing for harvest by taking part in activities at their schools.

Inverlochy Primary held an open morning where the kids enjoyed arts and crafts with their parents while little ones from Banavie nursery worked together with pupils all the way up to primary seven for their harvest festival.

Spean Bridge Primary School held a themed assembly on October 6. The pupils brought in donations of fruit, vegetables, fresh, tinned and packaged goods and filled 49 boxes which were distributed to the senior members of our local community.

Kate MacGillivary, associate head teacher at Spean Bridge and Roy Bridge primary schools, said: ‘Huge thank you to all the parents and pupils for the donations, the parents who helped to pack the boxes and the pupil council who delivered them. Many thank you cards and responses already received.’

