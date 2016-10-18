Harvest fun takes place in Lochaber

CHILDREN across Lochaber have been preparing for harvest by taking part in activities at their schools.

Inverlochy Primary held an open morning where the kids enjoyed arts and crafts with their parents while little ones from Banavie nursery worked together with pupils all the way up to primary seven for their harvest festival.

Spean Bridge Primary School held a themed assembly on October 6. The pupils brought in donations of fruit, vegetables, fresh, tinned and packaged goods and filled 49 boxes which were distributed to the senior members of our local community.

Kate MacGillivary, associate head teacher at Spean Bridge and Roy Bridge primary schools, said: ‘Huge thank you to all the parents and pupils for the donations, the parents who helped to pack the boxes and the pupil council who delivered them. Many thank you cards and responses already received.’