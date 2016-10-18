Hebridean trust’s vessel sets sail to survey marine animals

THE Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT) is set to take part in a massive military exercise.

Silurian, the trust’s research vessel, has set sail to survey marine mammals during the NATO Joint Warrior military exercise.

Joint Warrior is a UK-led exercise conducted annually in the waters off the west coast of Scotland.

The Ministry of Defence said that 5,700 military personnel from armed forces around the world will be involved, alongside 31 warships and submarines, as well as 67 aircraft.

The HWDT crew, joined by a team of volunteer observers, will be conducting visual and acoustic surveys, using data collected to determine the effects of the military exercise on the behaviour of the animals.

The trust said that military sonar, used during the military exercises, gives off an intense noise that can disturb and harm whales and dolphins, as they rely on sound for navigation and communication.

Lauren Hartny-Mills, HWDTs science officer, said: ‘During previous surveys, which have coincided with the Joint Warrior exercises, HWDT has observed minke whales moving at high speed and leaping clear of the water, at the same time as military sonar was detected on the hydrophone (an underwater microphone).

‘This behaviour is unusual here and is rarely seen in undisturbed whales.’

Pippa Garrard, HWDTs community engagement officer, said: ‘Hebridean communities play a vital role in increasing our understanding of marine mammals on the west coast of Scotland.

‘With such a large survey area, HWDT depends on the public to report their encounters. Please take the time to report your sightings, and let us know of any behaviours observed.’

People can report sightings on the HWDT website (www.hwdt.org) or call 01688 302620.