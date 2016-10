Caledonian MacBrayne ferry MV Hebrides left dry dock in Greenock and successfully completed sea trials on Saturday October 15, resuming service on the Uig-Tarbert-Lochmaddy route today (Monday).

CalMac’s general manager operations, Ross Moran, said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity, once again, to thank all our customers and communities for their patience during this disruption.’

Customers should continue to check CalMac’s website and social media for up-to-the-minute ferry details.