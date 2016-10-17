Community project to make Western Isle energy efficient is in full swing

A PROJECT aimed at making Point and Sandwick the first LED community in the UK looks set for success, with referrals from around 140 homes for the free lighting upgrade.

Tighean Innse Gall is working with community wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust on the five-year project which will see the whole peninsula converted to energy-efficient lighting in a bid to tackle fuel poverty and climate change.

The LED energy communities project officially launched a few months ago and since then project officer Dan Morrison has been working on replacing lightbulbs in houses and carrying out energy efficiency surveys.

Dan has visited around 70 homes since the project went live, including the home of Norma Nicolson and her husband, also Dan, in Flesherin recently, where he put in 14 of the LED bulbs.

The Nicolsons had already had wall insulation carried out and were impressed with the results. They said: ‘We’re noticing that we’re not putting the heating on as much, and I think it’s great that we’re getting these lightbulbs. The look of them is better.’

Under the lighting project, each household can get up to 14 bulbs free of charge, which aims to cut yearly bills by around 10 per cent, due to the increased efficiency.

Point and Sandwick Trust, which has committed £72,000 a year to the project for the next five years, is covering the cost of the bulbs.

Donald John from the trust said: ‘Fuel poverty is a major problem in the Western Isles and we are top of the national league of fuel poverty statistics. A wet, windy climate, ageing population, low wages, a significant number of properties below the national ‘tolerable standard’, plus above-average prices for fuel of all types all combine to make fuel poverty a major issue.’