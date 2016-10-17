‘Amazing musicians’ will be in Sleat this weekend

THREE days of live music, nostalgia, fun and dancing from the golden era of jitterbug and jive will take place next weekend as the annual Skye Swing Jazz Festival steps into Sleat.

Co-produced by FOTS Records and SEALL (Skye Events for All), the 2016 festival takes place in and around stages at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig from October 21-23.

Organisers Rick Taylor and Pam Allan are confident this year’s event continues the festival’s excellent reputation for bringing world class music in a fun and family friendly atmosphere.

Rick said: ‘The Skye Swing Jazz Festival has been running for four years and has been really well-supported. We didn’t run one last year, owing to time constraints on the organisers, but it’s back for 2016 and we have an amazing line-up of top quality musicians booked for the weekend.

‘Our audiences come from all around the country as well as from the communities of Skye.

‘Each gig is more of an event than a concert. We’ve turned the main hall into a 1920s lounge bar for the first night and An Talla Mòr into a jazz club to set the mood and give people an authentic and unforgettable experience.’

A fun-filled cabaret night will kick off the 2016 festival on Friday with award-winning singer Ali Affleck.

The music continues on the An Talla Mòr stage on Saturday night with a concert by the ‘turbo-charged amalgam of all your saxophone heroes’ Paul Towndrow and his Quartet.

The festival finishes on Sunday October 23, with an intimate evening of duets, hosted by Rick, trombone and vocals, and Cameron Skerrow, guitar.

Joining them will be Brian MacAlpine and Jonny Hardie, and bass player Mario Caribé will be joined by saxophonist Phil Bancroft to complete the line-up.

All events take place at 7.30pm and tickets and further information are available from the box office on 01471 844207 or from the SEALL website: www.seall.co.uk.