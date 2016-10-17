Sabhal Mòr Ostaig closes in on 1,000 graduates

SKYE’S Gaelic college Sabhal Mòr Ostaig held its graduation this month, bringing its number of graduates to 985 since the ceremony started in 1985.

The strength and depth of education at the college was to the fore once again, with one graduate receiving the award for the best UHI dissertation on a subject related to the Highlands and Islands and two post-graduate students being awarded PhDs.

The ceremony also included an award for two leading figures from the world of Gaelic literature who received the Sàr Ghàidheal honour in recognition of their tremendous contribution to the language and its culture.

The college’s vice-principal and director of studies, John Norman MacLeod, said: ‘We are particularly delighted that there are over 50 students graduating again this year and that the graduates have achieved such high academic standards, with 20 gaining BA, BA (Hons), MSc and PhD awards.

‘With nearly 1,000 students having graduated from the college to date, undoubtedly Sabhal Mòr Ostaig’s graduates have had a significant impact on the maintenance and regeneration of Gaelic.’

In addition to the academic awards and qualifications, the outstanding contributions of publisher Lisa Storey and poet Aonghas MacNeacail to Gaelic literature and culture were recognised when they were awarded the Sàr Ghàidheal honour.

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig’s principal, Professor Boyd Robertson, said: ‘The recipients of the Sàr Ghàidheal awards this year have made impressive contributions to Gaeldom in a variety of ways. They have extended and enriched the canon of Gaelic literature, Lisa through her initiatives in publishing and Aonghas through his writing and poetry.’