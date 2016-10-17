Economic boost for Argyll timber

A NEW floating pier is to be built on the shores of Ardcastle Forest in West Argyll which could unlock an estimated £10 million of the region’s growing timber supplies.

With harvesting on the increase and the nearby Ardrishaig Pier already extremely busy, the new pier on the National Forest Estate will boost the ability for shipping greater quantities of timber to wood processors.

With a £123,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s Strategic Timber Transport Scheme, an estimated 250,000 tonnes of timber could be shipped off the Ardcastle pier over the next 10 years.

The additional shipping facilities will be able to take larger boats in deeper water and cut down the need for using timber wagons on fragile rural roads, saving 3.5 million lorry miles.

Welcoming the new investment, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘By increasing the capacity of timber transport facilities in Argyll, we are providing the sector with a further opportunity to build on our £1 billion forest industry success story.’

The pier and shore-side infrastructure is planned to be around 3,500 sq m in size and will be able to stack around 3,000 tonnes of timber in advance of a vessel arriving.