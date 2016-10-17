 
  »

Economic boost for Argyll timber

on October 17th, 2016

t43_new-pier_web_02_no

A NEW floating pier is to be built on the shores of Ardcastle Forest in West Argyll which could unlock an estimated £10 million of the region’s growing timber supplies.

With harvesting on the increase and the nearby Ardrishaig Pier already extremely busy, the new pier on the National Forest Estate will boost the ability for shipping greater quantities of timber to wood processors.

With a £123,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s Strategic Timber Transport Scheme, an estimated 250,000 tonnes of timber could be shipped off the Ardcastle pier over the next 10 years.

The additional shipping facilities will be able to take larger boats in deeper water and cut down the need for using timber wagons on fragile rural roads, saving 3.5 million lorry miles.

Welcoming the new investment, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘By increasing the capacity of timber transport facilities in Argyll, we are providing the sector with a further opportunity to build on our £1 billion forest industry success story.’

The pier and shore-side infrastructure is planned to be around 3,500 sq m in size and will be able to stack around 3,000 tonnes of timber in advance of a vessel arriving.

Oban Times Top News Stories, Uncategorized   , , ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts