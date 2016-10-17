‘Amazing musicians’ will be in Sleat this weekend Mary’s Meals airlifts food to conflict-hit South Sudan » Exhibition unearths Oban to Easdale railway A SLATE Islands exhibition, called ‘200 years of island community: people, history, change and renewal’ on the isles of Seil, Easdale, and Luing goes on display at Seil Hall in Ellenabeich this Saturday and Sunday.

The free weekend exhibition, organised by the Scottish Slate Islands Heritage Trust based in the Ellenabeich Museum, brings together ‘a blitz of research’ gathered over five months by at least 25 volunteers.

‘People came into the museum with research but we did not have room in our tiny museum, so we decided to have an exhibition,’ explained the Trust’s chairman Michael Shaw. ‘We have roughly 10 autonomous teams of volunteers researching the islands’ development over 200 years.’

Exhibition highlights include ‘extraordinary research’ into the names of local soldiers engraved on Balvicar War Memorial – how they died and what happened to the families left behind. Other documents show attempted developments in the area, such as a plan to build three pubs in Clachan, Ardmaddy and Cuan, a railway between Oban to Easdale around 1900, and, perhaps most ambitious of all, a plan to build a canal from Loch Awe to Crinan in 1793.

‘The exhibition brings it all to life,’ Mr Shaw said. ‘I hope it is going to last as a real legacy, and I hope we will have more people interested in our history, and have a coherent plan for saving it.’

The exhibition opens between 10:30am and 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday October 22-23.

