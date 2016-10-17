Calling all pipers, snares, tenors – Lochaber Pipe Band needs you

THE ‘LONGEST established pipe band in the area’ is looking for members.

Lochaber Pipe Band are to host an open recruitment on Thursday October 27 in the new Gaelic school in Caol.

The band are encouraging all those with an interest in piping, drumming or just pipe bands in general to come along and find out what is involved at the relaxed and informal evening.

Band secretary Iain Robertson promised a warm welcome to those who attend regardless of how much or how little time they can dedicate thereafter.

He added: ‘The purpose of the evening is to further strengthen the membership of the band and we appreciate that there are a lot of people out there who may not have picked up pipes or drums for some time and we would like to ask them along and see if the interest can be rekindled.

‘We appreciate that people are very much time constrained these days however we would like to reassure people that we can tailor their commitment around whatever time they have available.’

For more information on the open night or the band’s activities, please contact band secretary Iain Robertson on 07743 110720. A warm welcome is assured.