Man acquitted of attempting to murder Mallaig 11

A MAN who set fire to a holiday cottage has been acquitted of attempting to murder 11 people after a jury found he was mentally ill at the time of the incident.

A jury found on Friday that Kieran Ridley, 32, was not criminally responsible for his actions at the time he started the blaze at the property in Mallaig in October 2015.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh returned a not guilty verdict on the sixth day of proceedings against Ridley, who originally comes from Worcester in England.

During proceedings, the court heard how Mr Ridley, who worked in IT for a number of City of London finance companies, regularly abused cannabis, cocaine and ketamine.

His mental health suffered as a consequence of using narcotics. The court heard how he was diagnosed as suffering from ‘drug induced psychosis’ earlier in 2015.

Despite the verdict of the jury, Mr Ridley will not be released into the community.

Mental health legislation dictates that Mr Ridley will be sent to a facility for assessment by psychiatrists.

Judge Craig Scott QC made Mr Ridley the subject of an interim compulsion order.

He ordered that Mr Ridley be brought before him again at another hearing next month.

Judge Scott will then consider whether Mr Ridley should continue to remain at a specialist facility until a time when professionals consider it appropriate to be released back into the community.

Judge Scott added: ‘This case will next call before me on November 18 at the High Court in Paisley.’

During proceedings, the court heard how prosecutors and Mr Ridley’s defence team had agreed that Mr Ridley started the blaze at the cottage, which is called Mallaig Mhor.

They also agreed that Mr Ridley then left the property after starting the blaze and locked the front and back doors of the house.

They also agreed that he did this while knowing that 11 people were inside the home.

The youngest person in the property at the time of the blaze was a two-year-old child, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

His mother Ann, his brother Duncan, his sister Leann and brother-in-law Mark were also there at the time of the incident.

His lawyer, Herbert Kerrigan QC, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf. He also lodged a special defence which stated that Mr Ridley wasn’t criminally liable for his actions due to him having a ‘mental disorder’.

As a consequence of the agreement between the Crown and defence, much of the evidence presented to the jurors regarded the state of Mr Ridley’s mental health.

On the second day of proceedings, his mother Ann, 73, told the court that her son was a ‘happy go lucky’ child.

However, Mrs Ridley, who used to help run a private school in Worcester, said his character changed after he moved to London to start working for Dow Jones.

She told the court that her son had ‘delusions’ and spoke to her about ‘Big Brother’ and the ‘thought police’.

His brother Duncan, 46, told prosecution lawyer Geoff Forbes that Kieran thought one of his neighbours in London was a CIA agent.

Speaking about what Kieran had said to him, Mr Ridley said: ‘It was quite matter of fact. It was just that the television was speaking to him and when he was walking to work the billboards in the streets were talking to him and sometimes the computers at work were speaking to him.’

Mr Ridley also told the court that his brother used cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy and Ketamine, a horse tranquilliser.

The court heard that Kieran’s family became so concerned about his mental health that they arranged for him to see a medic at the Priory Hospital in Birmingham in 2013.

The court heard that a medic there thought Kieran’s health would improve if he stopped taking illegal substances. He wasn’t given medication.

However, Kieran still continued to struggle with his mental health. In 2015, another doctor in London concluded that Kieran had ‘drug-induced psychosis’.

Members of Kieran’s family tried to cheer him up in the weeks before the fire. The court heard that they took him to their holiday cottage in the Highlands.

However, the court heard that his mood worsened during the time he spent in Mallaig.

His brother-in-law Mark Sainsbury, 49, told jurors how Kieran told him he wanted to ‘get rid’ of his female relatives in the hours before the blaze.

Mr Sainsbury said Kieran made the remark when they were both chopping wood.

The businessman said Kieran later put the axe he was using to chop the wood away because of the ‘thoughts’ he was having.

He added: ‘Basically, he wanted to get Leann, Ann and the girls in the family.

‘He said, “I hate my mum and I hate the girls”.

‘He put the axe back in the shed because he was having these thoughts.’

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Alistair Hay, 57, told jurors that he assessed Mr Ridley in the days after the fire at a mental health facility in Inverness.

He said that he thought Mr Ridley didn’t have a long-term mental health problem and thought his behaviour could be attributed to his drug use.

Dr Hay said: ‘I can rule out the fact that he was suffering from a major mental health illness at the time.’

However, another psychiatrist who assessed Mr Ridley after he was arrested by police disagreed with Dr Hay’s findings.

Dr James Finlayson told the court that he thought Mr Ridley was unwell. He said Mr Ridley told him at the time of the fire, he thought he was Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’.

Dr Finlayson also recalled some of the comments that Mr Ridley also made during his evidence.

Reading from notes he made about the conversation, Dr Finlayson added: ‘He said, “I was going to burn down the house.” He said, “I was going to be the hero.”

‘He said he got the mission from a mastermind and he felt like a puppet on a string.

‘He said his family knew what the plan was. They wanted him to set fire to the house and kill them all.’

Dr Finlayson said that Mr Ridley thought some of his family were ‘demons’ and that a dog he saw on the day of the incident was an ‘android’.

The court also heard that another doctor believed Mr Ridley was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

During his closing speech, Mr Kerrigan urged jurors to acquit his client.

They agreed with the silk’s submissions and returned a not guilty verdict.

On Friday, judge Scott ruled that Mr Ridley be taken to Saughton Prison in Edinburgh for an initial assessment which will be made within seven days.

