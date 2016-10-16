 
  »

Minister clocks up 60 years

on October 16th, 2016

LOCHABER churches joined together last week to celebrate a prominent member of the clergy.
The special celebration for Reverend Canon Gerald Kaye, on Monday October 3, marked the 60th anniversary of his ordination.
The Rev Richard Baxter, of Duncansburgh MacIntosh Church, said: ‘Gerald has had a remarkable ministry by any standard, and continues to be an active and welcome preacher in a wide range of local churches.’
Since ‘retiring’ to Lochaber, Mr Kaye has been a member of a Church of Scotland congregation and regularly leads worship in Scottish Episcopal, Baptist, Free Church, Church of Scotland and independent churches.
His working life involved posts in Widnes, St Helens and south London before he went to Canada as a missionary minister among First Nation settlements, where he had to learn to fly to get around his far-flung congregations.
Mr Kaye’s final charge was in Slough in Berkshire before moving to Torlundy.
Mr Kaye said: ‘It is a great privilege to be able to share the good news of the gospel in so many different places and settings around Lochaber. God is at work in people’s lives here as he has been in all the places I have served over the years, so this is really a celebration of God’s goodness.’
At the celebration there was an offering in support of a range of missionary causes close to Mr Kaye’s heart.

Fort William    

