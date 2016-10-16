Centre raises awareness of mental health » Call for pipers and drummers to join band ARE YOU a piper without a band? A drummer who hasn’t played for a while but wants to get back into it? If so, Glen Mor Pipe Band is welcoming new members.

The community band, which has been out of action for the past two years, is getting ready to celebrate its 10th anniversary. But with ‘existing members bored of sitting idly’, the band is keen to attract additional members to give it a new lease of life.

Formed in 2006, the band is one of three in Lochaber, and is open to all pipers and drummers in the area.

Glen Mor has achieved numerous prizes, coming second at the Cowal games and the British championships, and winning first prize at the Scottish championships in 2013.

The band is led by Pipe Major Willie Evans, who played with Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band and Spirit of Scotland, and Pipe Sergeant Brian Heriot who has been a pipe major with the Scots Guards for a number of years.

It is also supported by former member, James Rosie who now plays with Greater Glasgow Police Pipe Band.

Yoshimi Barker, the band secretary, said: ‘We are low on our membership so are looking to boost our strength for the competitive season.’

For more information, email pipemajor@glenmorpipeband.com or visit www.glenmorpipeband.com. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







