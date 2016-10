Call for pipers and drummers to join band » Campbells are a couple of diamonds DUNCAN and Joan Campbell celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last weekend.

The couple were married in Oban Old Parish Church on October 2, 1956.

Family and friends enjoyed a dinner in Coast restaurant.

Instead of presents, donations of more than £500 were collected for the Mary’s Meals charity.

The couple were also presented with gifts and a telegram from Her Majesty the Queen by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Graham McQueen on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant for Argyll and Bute.

