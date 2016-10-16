Minister clocks up 60 years » Centre raises awareness of mental health STAFF AND volunteers at the Glengarry Centre in Fort William were helping to break down the stigma of mental illness last week.

The group had a display in town’s library as part of the ‘1 in 100’ campaign in the run-up to last Monday’s World Mental Health Day.

The display in the library and regular year-round work at the centre are aimed at removing the stigma and encouraging people in Lochaber to drop in to see them.

The centre is next door to what was the Station Bar in Middle Street, and volunteers said people can stop in even if just for a cup of coffee and chat. They also have a lunch time cafe with home-cooked food.

Following funding from Lochaber Housing Association, the group has also been able to sponsor a course at the recently opened Three Wise Monkeys climbing wall. Volunteers hope this will ‘help build confidence and provide a physical activity, which studies have shown can help fight conditions such as depression’.

Staff from the centre also took to the street, setting up a stall selling books and home-baking to raise funds and awareness of mental health.

Glengarry Centre assistant manager Ellen Nicolson said: ‘We are all about supporting people in the community with mental health issues. The 1 in 100 campaign highlights just how widespread these are and that no-one should feel ashamed about it or unable to seek assistance.

'All are welcome and nobody is judged, so I would encourage anyone to drop in, even for a chat.'

