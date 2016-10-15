Marina plan will boost tourism » Success for first Lochaber ‘rescue day’ AROUND £1,900 was raised at the first ‘rescue day’ in aid of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT).

Held at Nevis Range, the day included a mix of demonstrations, while some tried their hand at knot-tying and first aid.

Peter MacFarlane, managing director at Nevis Range, said: ‘We were delighted to work alongside members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team to put on this rescue day and ceilidh to raise funds for the work of the team.’

A Nevis Range spokeswoman said: ‘The day was a complete success from start to finish. Afternoon activities included a mix of demonstrations such as a search and rescue dog demonstration, a gondola evacuation demonstration and a helicopter fly-by which proved popular with visitors of all ages.’

About 90 people attended a ceilidh in the evening which Nevis Range said ‘was fantastic. The Pinemarten cafe bar was packed with around 90 people enjoying Scottish music and dancing from the local ceilidh band, everyone had a great time.’

She added: ‘In the week leading up to the rescue day, we ran an auction on our Facebook page, selling off some amazing money-can’t-buy experiences, with all the money raised going towards the rescue team.

‘On the day, there was LMRT merchandise for sale, as well as some special rescue day homebaking in the Pinemarten cafe bar.

‘We’re delighted that we managed to raise around £1,900 for Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, and would like to thank all those who attended and donated for their support.’

