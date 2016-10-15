Shellfish winners mussel in on titles

THE winners of Scotland’s best oysters and mussels were announced in Oban last week at the annual two-day conference of shellfish growers in the Corran Halls.

Celebrating its 30th birthday this year with a magnificent cake, the Association of Scottish Shellfish Growers (ASSG) awarded the three winners with painted dinner plates decorated with seafood.

Shellfish farmer Craig Archibald of Islay Oysters at Loch Guinart won best gigas or ‘rock’ oysters, while the best mussel title was picked up by Michael Tait of Shetland Mussels, and Tristan Hugh-Jones of Loch Ryan Oyster Fishery near Stranraer won best native oysters.

Dr Nick Lake, chief executive officer of the ASSG, said: ‘Our annual conference is well supported by shellfish growers, equipment suppliers, regulators and the Scottish Government, with everyone coming together to discuss achievements and to look at opportunities and areas for collaboration, not just in Scotland but in the wider world.

‘It is particularly exciting this year to celebrate the longevity of the ASSG, which has been helping shellfish farmers for 30 years.

‘During that time, Scotland has developed an enviable reputation for the quality of its cultivated shellfish and, in particular, the way in which it has developed sustainably in the Highlands and islands.’

The first day, Thursday October 6, featured an investigation by Michael Tait, managing director of Shetland Mussels Ltd, into where the industry has room to grow, and by Ian Wright, of Traighe Mhor Oysters on the isle of Barra, into investments and assets to secure business development.

Day two focused on future opportunities for shellfish businesses, with Gregg Arthur, from North Atlantic Fisheries College, speaking about progress with the mussel hatchery project, which aims to help secure future seed supplies.

Dr Tom Aston, from Xelect Ltd, discussed genetic selection opportunities for the industry and questioned whether farmers are cultivating the right stock.

Dr Gavin Burnell, from University College Cork in Ireland, also looked at shellfish as part of integrated aquaculture projects and outlined associated production possibilities. The session continued with a look at Scottish shellfish on the international stage, with guest speakers from the USA and New Zealand taking the floor.

Dr Carter Newell, of Pemaquid Mussel Farms, related developments in the USA to those in Scotland, while Joe Franklin Jnr, of Quality Equipment Ltd, gave delegates an insight into the growth potential of the global mussel industry.

Dennis Overton, chairman of Scotland Food and Drink’s Vision 2030 group, closed the conference by setting out the Vision’s implications for shellfish producers.