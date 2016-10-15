Praise for retiring Oban coxswain Public back fight to save astroturf pitch » Gian wins praise in House of Commons A SHOP worker in Oban had a surprise recently when his MP visited him while he was working to tell him he’d been recognised in Westminister for his voluntary work.

Homebase’s Gian Bove thought it was just another day when he was called to the front desk on Thursday September 22.

Brendan O’Hara MP was there to present Gian with parliamentary papers to notify him he was being recognised by the House of Commons for his community work – specifically for his work with the Care Inspectorate.

Gian is a volunteer inspector with Argyll and Bute Council. He recently became the local authority’s first volunteer Young Inspector for Services for Children and Young People, a role that sees him visit care services in the region, assessing levels of care, as well as running focus groups with those who use these services to ensure their thoughts and feelings are heard.

Gian spent time in children’s services growing up and was keen to give back in some way to those who had helped him.

When contacted by his former care worker about an opening with the Care Inspectorate, Gian grasped the opportunity.

He said: ‘I hope this recognition will encourage young people to do more work with the Care Inspectorate in the UK and not just Scotland and I hope it motivates people to give back to their communities.

'I also want to thank my manager, Kirstin Black, for being open to my development, for allowing me to progress and supporting my outside work, even when it's meant changing shifts.'

