Praise for retiring Oban coxswain

THE dedication of Oban's full-time coxswain has been celebrated as he brings to an end his tenure of one of the busiest stations in the UK.

John Hill has retired after 17 years with the lifesaving charity.

John first joined the RNLI as a volunteer crew member at Campbeltown lifeboat station in 1999. He quickly moved on to the role of navigator and soon after became a deputy coxswain. Often covering as a relief coxswain for nearby stations such as Oban, Tobermory and Mallaig, John was also a deputy coxswain for Buckie lifeboat until 2012, when he took on the role as full-time coxswain at Oban.

Answering the pager 24 hours a day, seven days a week, John has attended 134 call-outs, covered 2,335 miles and spent 252 hours saving lives at sea as coxswain of Oban lifeboat.

Now, after nearly four years, John retires with mixed emotions. He said: ‘Like most crew members at lifeboat stations across the country, I enjoy the buzz of being part of a team and helping others in distress. It’s been an honour and a privilege to be part of Oban lifeboat and I’ve many happy memories from my time here.’

John won’t be walking away from the RNLI completely. He said: ‘I still plan to carry on as a volunteer both at Buckie and as a relief coxswain at other stations when needed.’

