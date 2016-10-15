Maryanne wins top care award » Public back fight to save astroturf pitch A HIGHLY-PRIZED astroturf pitch could be saved by the community following the formation of a steering group.

Residents of Upper Achintore met last week to discuss an action plan over the future of the pitch, which was closed earlier this year.

Following a public outcry and successful petition to save the astroturf pitch, the Highland Council’s education, children and adult services committee agreed funds of around £10,000 for the pitch to be repaired and brought back into temporary use back in August.

Since then, a consultation organised by the council has taken place, asking local residents to put forward their suggestions for what should be done moving forward.

At a public meeting last Thursday October 6, Voluntary Action Lochaber (VAL) and Fort William councillors called for the community to decide how to progress with plans to save the pitch.

And Upper Achintore residents have now formed a steering group to take forward the management of the astroturf pitch and surrounding area.

Chairwoman of the meeting and VAL manager Flora McKee said: ‘We went out into the community and we got a pretty good response to what people want. We now need to look at forming a group to take on the management of the astro pitch.

‘We need to look at what kind of area people want to be kept for the community and demonstrate that the community are behind this project.’

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Bren Gormley said: ‘The astroturf can’t be open unsupervised. We know the value of it so now we need to move forward with plans to get a better quality play area for the community.

‘The £10,000 from education committee will be used to fix the astroturf just now so that it can remain open for the time being, but we need somewhere that children can go and play freely without having to book it out first and it can be whatever the community want to make of it.’

Councillor Brian Murphy, for Fort William, added: ‘The community is going to have to be quite vocal with its views for the area. If the community is united on plans for the area and the astroturf, then it could be possible to get results.

‘I think the council needs to back up the community with this.’

Community-run parks already exist in Spean Bridge and at the Plantation.

Mum-of-three Wendy Lev, who set up the petition earlier this year and is a member of the steering group, said: ‘The council will make the area safe for the kids to play, but won’t do it up exactly the way we want. That’s why we would fundraise and get money to update things.

‘Forming a steering group is a positive thing and a step in the right direction. It would be great to have more people involved, but at least now we can try to keep it open for the kids, and possibly get access to the surrounding area.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







