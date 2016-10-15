The 125th Royal National Mod in Stornoway gets underway » Maryanne wins top care award A HEALTH board manager from the Highlands has won a prestigious award for her healthcare work.

Maryanne Gillies won the Top Healthcare Manager Scotland 2016 award at the Institute of Healthcare Management’s annual conference on October 6.

In nominating Maryanne for the award, the board’s chief executive, Elaine Mead, said: ‘Maryanne Gillies has led the Scottish Patient Safety Acute Programmes (SPSP) across NHS Highland with a passion and enthusiasm that is contagious.’

The award was in recognition of the implementation of the ground-breaking SPSP methodology in NHS Highland under Maryanne’s management over the past seven years.

Elaine added: ‘Her attention to detail is no match for her patience, and she will never compromise on the rigour of the process in order to maximise the impact of change.’

