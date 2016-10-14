Three years since Billy Irving was arrested – a letter from William senior

On this day, 13th October,2016, I would like, on behalf of my family and myself, to say thank you to everyone who has supported the six innocent men and their workmates in India who, on this day three years ago were arrested on board the Seaman Guard Ohio in Tamil Nadu and have been detained there ever since. How our lives have been changed since that day when I received a phone call telling me of the arrest whilst driving through Glasgow. At that time we thought the whole episode to be a stupid mistake by the Indian authorities, it was, unfortunately they do not seem to be big enough to admit their mess-up and for the past three years 35 men plus,their families and associated friends have been in a living hell trying to get a sensible and speedy conclusion to what was a joke to start with and has now matured into the current catastrophe where, no matter who we turn to for help and assistance in either Indian or British governments, we either totally ignored or sent a bog standard rhetoric letter stating “sympathy” but doing nothing. Oh how trusting I was three years ago, thinking that should any British subject be falsely accused and detained in any country then it would not be tolerated, WRONG,!.it is now abundantly clear that the current Government put financial matters to the fore and are willing to let others do as they please.I apologize for this letter, but only to those who care for these men, it was only my intention to thank you all for your support and help over the past three years and has ended up as a bit of a rant on my part so I am sorry, not for the content, but for going on a bit.

As a closure to this epistle, all is not gloom and doom for my family, we have gained a new Daughter in Law (in waiting) and an absolute star of a new grandson in William Irving jnr.

Jim Irving (father of William Irving…senior)