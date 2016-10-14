Opinion: Martin Laing urges support for A816 barriers

IT SHOULD come as no surprise that a campaign has been launched to have crash barriers erected on stretches of the A816.

This was, after all, the road where the dreadful tragedy occurred back in July that saw two young children lose their lives.

Toddlers Seth and Leia McCorrisken, from the isle of Luing, died when the car in which they were travelling sank after plunging into Loch nan Druimnean near Kilmelford on the main road between Oban and Lochgilphead.

The appalling incident saw desperate, gallant attempts by members of the public to try to save the siblings but the situation proved impossible because of the depth of the water right up to the roadside. The car was estimated to have ended up 40 feet beneath the surface.

Hindsight, of course, makes it clear crash barriers on this particular stretch could have avoided the tragedy.

That’s why I am right behind the campaign for the safety measures to prevent a similar tragedy occurring. It is unthinkable to consider anyone else might die for the sake of proper safety equipment.

There are barriers on countless roads, many of them far less dangerous than the A816. The costs involved will be paltry in relative terms and the work would be straightforward.

I can think of no good reason why anyone might oppose the installation of barriers.

Well done to organisers of the Mòd

AS THIS week’s Oban Times highlights, the Royal National Mòd begins tomorrow, Friday.

The annual cultural celebration will be a fantastic showcase of all things Gaelic, and it is fitting the Mòd is returning to its home in the Western Isles.

As you would expect, The Oban Times will be there throughout with our top team on the ground to record all the events as they happen.

We will provide unrivalled coverage over the coming weeks with special eight-page supplements to detail all the competitions and the outcomes.

I know everyone who attends the Mòd in Stornoway will have a brilliant time.

Sadly, I won’t be able to go but I wish all the competitors the best of luck and doff my cap to those tireless souls who work behind the scenes to make the Mòd happen.

Have a great time and well done.

Who left the lights on at Lidl?

THERE has been a widespread welcome for the new Lidl supermarket in Oban, and rightly so.

But what’s happening to its former premises, close to Tesco, Argos and Homebase?

For the past few days, the lights have been on in the

empty store. Why? There doesn’t appear to be

any shopfitting work being carried out, so why keep the lights on?

Not only will it be costly for whichever business is now resident there, but it’s bad for the environment.

Go along and support rugby clubs

Anyone who knows me will be well aware that rugby is my sport of choice.

We have a number of thriving clubs in this area, among them Oban Lorne and Lochaber, both of whom are at home this weekend.

Oban will be hoping to build on an excellent result last Saturday, when they travelled to Helensburgh and thumped their hosts 44-7. Lochaber, however, have had a tougher start to the season and are still trying for their first win of the league campaign.

This Saturday Oban entertain second-placed Carrick while Lochaber are at home to Moray. Why not go along and show your support for the local teams? They could do with the backing and you will be well entertained.

Get in touch with your thoughts

Do you have something you want to share? Let me know by writing to me at The Oban Times, Crannog Lane, Oban, PA34 4HB, or by email to mlaing@obantimes.co.uk.