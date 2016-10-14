New ferry contract comes into force

THE £900m contract to operate ferry services on the West Coast of Scotland, awarded to CalMac Ferries Ltd by Transport Scotland in May this year, came into force on October 1.

Customers travelling by ferry from the first day of the contract saw a new ‘operator mark’ which has been produced to show Caledonian MacBrayne is operated by CalMac Ferries Ltd.

It will not replace the familiar iconic lion rampant logo on ships but will be rolled out across the network in a variety places, including on uniforms, on ships, in ports and in printed material, as part of a tender requirement set by Transport Scotland.

CalMac managing director Martin Dorchester said: ‘The new operator mark is symbolic of the positive changes we are bringing to the new contract and will be worn and displayed with pride by everyone at CalMac.’

He added: ‘The start of this contract marks the culmination of almost two years of hard work to develop and submit our bid for the new contract and everyone at CalMac and the communities who rely on our ferry services, who provided input and support can be very proud of their achievement.

‘Since the announcement in May and the formal signing of the new contract at the end of August we have been doing the ground work to convert our winning proposals into improvements which will transform the onboard travel experience for our customers.

‘These include providing up-to-date customer information; providing a modern ticketing system; improving accessibility for customers; improving integration with other modes of transport and investing £6 million to refresh the appearance of ports and vessels. After years of uncertainty over our future, I know everyone is looking forward to playing a part in this an exciting new chapter in the story of CalMac and these vitally important ferry services.’