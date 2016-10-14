«  
Dawn Fresh application to be discussed by councillors

October 14th, 2016

A NEW application for a fish farming expansion is being made for Loch Etive. 

This was published on Argyll and But Council’s website today.

The following document has just been published: supplement “Supplementary Agenda Pack 1 PPSL Committee 19 October 2016” to the agenda for Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee, Wednesday, 19 October 2016, 10:30 n

Item 8

DAWNFRESH FARMING LIMITED: EXPANSION OF FISH FARM TO COMPRISE 10 NO. 80M CIRCUMFERENCE CAGES AND INCREASE IN EXTENT OF MOORING AREA (NO INCREASE IN BIOMASS): PORT NA MINE FISH FARM (ETIVE 3), INVERAWE, LOCH ETIVE (REF: 16/01971/MFF)

