Road works will mean closure of A887

OVERNIGHT resurfacing improvements are planned for a section of the A887 west of Torgyle Bridge starting later this month.

The overnight works are planned to take place from Sunday October 23 for 10 nights and will be carried out between 7pm and 7am, Sunday nights to Friday mornings. No other works are scheduled to take place out with these hours.

Due to the nature of the resurfacing, the road will need to be closed for the safety of workers as well as motorists each night. A diversion via the A887, A82 and A87 will be in place during working hours. Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, but a 30mph speed limit will be in place.

Consultation is currently ongoing with The Highland Council, transport operators, local businesses and local residents ahead of the resurfacing improvements.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north-west Representative, said: ‘These essential resurfacing improvements will upgrade the existing road surface ahead of poor winter weather, greatly improving the road safety and quality of this section of the A83.

‘We’ve scheduled the works to take place outwith the busy tourist season to limit the impact on motorists, and have planned the works to avoid working on Friday or Saturday nights.’

Journey planning information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.