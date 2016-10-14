Opinion: Martin Laing urges support for A816 barriers » Marina plan will boost tourism A DETERMINED community group has high hopes that a £2.5 million marina project will stop Fort William ‘losing out on potential marine tourism’.

Members of the Thomas Telford Corpach marina project held a public consultation in Kilmallie community hall last Thursday (October 6) to showcase the latest design plans for the development, before submitting a planning application to the Highland Council this week.

The work, which is being done under the Caol regeneration project and in partnership with Scottish Canals, will see an all-weather, 40-berth marina built on Loch Linnhe.

Vice-chairman of the group Andrew McKenna told The Oban Times: ‘The marina would give Fort William an extra facility and another way for people to get to the area. People can leave their boats and get on the train or a bus to various places in Loch­aber. It would give yachts easy and safe access to the water, as the marina is all-weather and very sheltered.’

With no major marinas between Inverness and Oban the group hopes that this will allow Fort William access to an untapped market.

Mr McKenna said: ‘Cruising the west coast of Scotland is growing all the time and at the moment Fort William is missing out on its potential.

‘There are roughly 1,200 boats coming through the Caledonian Canal every year and they don’t have anywhere to stay and keep their boat in Fort William. This project would hopefully increase the footfall in Fort William and slow down the rate people move through the area, giving them an opportunity to take their time seeing Lochaber.’

Plans will see the marina comprise of a shop, cafe, reception, office for people from Scottish Canals and modern toilet and shower facilities for visitors. There will also be a new car park and ‘a raised deck area outside for people to enjoy the views’.

Mr McKenna said that ‘no new buildings will be made – all the existing buildings will be given a new lease of life’.

The work will be done in three stages: refurbishing the existing buildings first, then building the car park and slipway, before finally putting the marina in the water.

Mr McKenna added: ‘The marina would float on the water, held down with chains and anchors which makes it quite unobtrusive compared to other marinas.

‘We have been consulting with the community for more than a year now.

‘We have talked with Kil­mallie, Caol and Inverlochy and Torlundy community councils, and the feedback has been mostly positive. Most local firms have supported it because they know how it could add to their businesses.’

The group, which has been

active since 2011, will be looking at funding from the lottery, coastal community funds and possibly the Scottish Government.

Mr McKenna said: ‘I think Fort William’s future is tourism so we need to make sure we are catering to everyone who comes here. This will bring people here and the more tourism we have the better.’

Caol and Mallaig councillor Ben Thompson said: ‘Corpach marina is a vital development for the local economy and local small-boat owners.

‘The marina is an important aspect of Fort William’s claim to be the outdoor capital of the UK. It’s reassuring that it has a strong team behind it as well as support from local users.

‘The potential economic boost for the area around the development shouldn’t be underestimated.’

A spokesperson from Scottish Canals said: ‘The Corpach marina development proposal offers a fantastic opportunity for Scottish Canals and the local community to work in partnership to enhance the welcome to Lochaber for visiting craft and tourists.

'The canal has a role to play as part of the wider marine tourism and leisure network in the area, and the proposed marina would provide instant access to the sea, adding to the attraction of the area in sailing terms.'

