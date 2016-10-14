Family donate cash in memory of dad Paul » Cadet girls earn their stripes TWO Fort William girls have made history this week.

Jodie Standen and Corran Wineberg have become Fort William’s first ever female cadet sergeants.

The 15-year-old girls have been with the Fort William army cadets since they were 12.

Fort William detachment commander James Standen told The Oban Times: ‘It’s absolutely fantastic to have the first female cadet sergeants. We have been working for years to get to this point, so to have two girls in post at the same time is great.

‘We want our cadets to do the very best they can, so to see them get to sergeant is amazing. I am very proud to have them in my detachment.’

Female cadets were only introduced in 1992, but since then Fort William has had a combination of both men and women in the detachment.

Jodie and Corran have also recently travelled to Dundee where they took part in senior cadet instructor training.

Mr Standen said: ‘The girls will be learning to do more advanced things now. They did the junior training last year but now this will enable them to teach the army cadet syllabus to junior cadets, and they will be able to help out the older instructors with teaching the younger ones.’

